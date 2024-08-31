Joe Root records his 50th international hundred; equals Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara in Test centuries list

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root during the England vs Sri Lanka Test match in London on August 31, 2024

Red-hot English batter Joe Root smashed his 50th international century to shatter multiple records during the second Test match against Sri Lanka on Saturday, August 31. The veteran became the only second among active cricketers to reach the historic 50-hundred mark in international cricket.

The 33-year-old Root scored his 33rd Test century in the first innings and continued his sensational form in the second innings by smashing his record 34th Test hundred. He broke Alastair Cook's all-time record to register the most centuries for England.

Root also equalled legendary Younis Khan, Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara and Mahela Jayawardene's Test century tally and is now only behind five cricketers in the exclusive list.

Most Test hundreds

Sachin Tendulkar - 51 in 329 innings Jacques Kallis - 45 in 280 innings Ricky Ponting - 41 in 287 innings Kumar Sangakkara - 38 in 233 innings Rahul Dravid - 36 in 286 innings Joe Root - 34 in 265 innings Younis Khan - 34 in 213 innings Sunil Gavaskar - 34 in 214 innings Brian Lara - 34 in 232 innings Mahela Jayawardene - 34 in 252 innings

Root took only 111 balls to reach a hundred, his fastest Test century, as England stretched their second innings lead past 480 in the second session.

