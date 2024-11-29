Joe Root records a duck in his 150th Test; goes past Virat Kohli, Steve Smith on unwanted WTC list

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root was dismissed for an eight-ball duck as England were in early trouble in their batting innings against New Zealand

It's just five innings but it is unusual for Joe Root, who is mostly in form in Test cricket all through the year, regardless of conditions and the country he is playing in. However, Root has now scored 90 runs in five innings since his magnificent 262 in the Multan Test against Pakistan as he was dismissed for a duck on the second day of the opening Test between New Zealand and England.

Debutant Nathan Smith sent back his English counterpart Jacob Bethell and Root in the space of a few balls in the same over as England went from 43/1 to 45/3 in no time. This was Root's 13th duck in Test cricket and eighth in the World Test Championship as he surpassed the likes of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith among batters with most ducks, both of whom have been dismissed seven times with no score.

Root also became only the third batter in Test cricket history to get out for a duck in his 150th Test after Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.

Players to get out on a duck in the 150th Test

Steve Waugh (AUS vsPAK) - Sharjah, 2002 (1st ball)

Ricky Ponting (AUS vs ENG) - Adelaide, 2010 (1st ball)

Joe Root (ENG vs NZ) - Christchurch, 2024 (4th ball)

Most ducks for batters in World Test Championship (WTC) history

Mominul Haque (Bangladesh) - 10 (54 innings)

Rory Burns (England) - 8 (38 innings)

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 8 (45 innings)

Jason Holder (West Indies) - 8 (56 innings)

Zak Crawley (England) - 8 (81 innings)

Joe Root (England) - 8 (112 innings)*

Roston Chase (West Indies) - 7 (33 innings)

Jonny Bairstow (England) - 7 (67 innings)

David Warner (Australia) - 7 (68 innings)

Virat Kohli (India) - 7 (72 innings)

Steve Smith (Australia) - 7 (72 innings)

England lost set Ben Duckett as well a few overs later, as on a slightly spicy wicket, England batters were finding it tough to negotiate New Zealand pace bowlers' accuracy and quality bowling. Just when it seemed like England's innings was coming apart, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook with an unbeaten century stand led the visitors' fightback after New Zealand put on 348 runs on the board in the first innings after losing the toss.