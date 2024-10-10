Joe Root breaks THREE massive records of Sachin Tendulkar with double hundred vs Pakistan in Multan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root

Joe Root is fast approaching Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring most runs in Test cricket and many from England are also backing him to break it. Meanwhile, Root has broken three massive records of Tendulkar with his marathon knock in the ongoing first Test against Pakistan in Multan.

Root smashed his sixth double-century during the fourth day's play of the Test match and was dismissed on 262. This is the fourth time he has crossed the 200-run mark away from home. The 33-year-old has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in this aspect who smacked three double tons away from home in Tests during his illustrious career.

Comparing Joe Root and Sachin Tendulkar's double-centuries away from home

Player Double Centuries Double centuries at home Double centuries away from home Sachin Tendulkar 6 3 3 Joe Root 6 4 2

Moreover, Pakistan is the fifth country where Joe Root has notched up a double-century in the longest format of the game. Even in this aspect, the former England skipper has gone past Tendulkar who managed to cross the 200-run mark in only four countries including India.

Joe Root's double-centuries in each country

Runs Opposition Venue (Country) Year 200* Sri Lanka Lord's (England) 2014 254 Pakistan Manchester (England) 2016 226 New Zealand Hamilton (New Zealand) 2019 228 Sri Lanka Galle (Sri Lanka) 2021 218 India Chennai (India) 2021 262 Pakistan Multan (Pakistan) 2024

For the unversed, Root has scored double-centuries in England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan while Sachin's double tons came in India, Australia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Root has also brought up his career-best score in the ongoing Test in Pakistan. Sachin's career-best score of 248* came in Bangladesh in 2004 while the master blaster had scored an unbeaten 241 against Australia in Sydney 11 months earlier.

Sachin Tendulkar's double-centuries in each country

Runs Opposition Venue (Country) Year 217 New Zealand Ahmedabad (India) 1999 201* Zimbabwe Nagpur (India) 2000 241* Australia Sydney (Australia) 2004 248* Bangladesh Dhaka (Bangladesh) 2004 203 Sri Lanka Colombo (Sri Lanka) 2010 214 Australia Bengaluru (India) 2010

Joe Root smashed 262 runs notching up the second-highest score for overseas players in Pakistan with his teammate Harry Brook going past him to be on top of this list. Sachin Tendulkar's highest score in Pakistan is 194* in Multan back in 2004, the infamous Test match when India had declared leaving him six short of a double century.

Root vs Sachin - Highest score in Pakistan