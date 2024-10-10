Thursday, October 10, 2024
     
Joe Root breaks THREE massive records of Sachin Tendulkar with double hundred vs Pakistan in Multan

England batters Joe Root and Harry Brook are piling on records for fun in the ongoing first Test against Pakistan in Multan. Root has already notched up his sixth double-century in the format and in the process, has broken multiple records of Sachin Tendulkar.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2024 13:55 IST
PAK vs ENG
Image Source : GETTY Joe Root

Joe Root is fast approaching Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring most runs in Test cricket and many from England are also backing him to break it. Meanwhile, Root has broken three massive records of Tendulkar with his marathon knock in the ongoing first Test against Pakistan in Multan.

Root smashed his sixth double-century during the fourth day's play of the Test match and was dismissed on 262. This is the fourth time he has crossed the 200-run mark away from home. The 33-year-old has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in this aspect who smacked three double tons away from home in Tests during his illustrious career.

Comparing Joe Root and Sachin Tendulkar's double-centuries away from home

Player Double Centuries Double centuries at home Double centuries away from home
Sachin Tendulkar 6 3 3
Joe Root 6 4 2

Moreover, Pakistan is the fifth country where Joe Root has notched up a double-century in the longest format of the game. Even in this aspect, the former England skipper has gone past Tendulkar who managed to cross the 200-run mark in only four countries including India.

Joe Root's double-centuries in each country

Runs Opposition Venue (Country) Year
200* Sri Lanka Lord's (England) 2014
254 Pakistan Manchester (England) 2016
226 New Zealand Hamilton (New Zealand) 2019
228 Sri Lanka Galle (Sri Lanka) 2021
218 India Chennai (India) 2021
262 Pakistan Multan (Pakistan) 2024

For the unversed, Root has scored double-centuries in England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan while Sachin's double tons came in India, Australia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Root has also brought up his career-best score in the ongoing Test in Pakistan. Sachin's career-best score of 248* came in Bangladesh in 2004 while the master blaster had scored an unbeaten 241 against Australia in Sydney 11 months earlier. 

Sachin Tendulkar's double-centuries in each country

Runs Opposition Venue (Country) Year
217 New Zealand Ahmedabad (India) 1999
201* Zimbabwe Nagpur (India) 2000
241* Australia Sydney (Australia) 2004
248* Bangladesh Dhaka (Bangladesh) 2004
203 Sri Lanka Colombo (Sri Lanka) 2010
214 Australia Bengaluru (India) 2010

Joe Root smashed 262 runs notching up the second-highest score for overseas players in Pakistan with his teammate Harry Brook going past him to be on top of this list. Sachin Tendulkar's highest score in Pakistan is 194* in Multan back in 2004, the infamous Test match when India had declared leaving him six short of a double century.

Root vs Sachin - Highest score in Pakistan

Player Highest Score Venue (Year)
Sachin Tendulkar 194* Multan (2004)
Joe Root 262 Multan (2024)
