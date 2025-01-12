Sunday, January 12, 2025
     
Jemimah Rodrigues' maiden international ton powers India women to their biggest-ever ODI total

Harleen Deol, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal registered a fifty each and Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with 102 off 91 balls to help India women to registered a huge total of 370 for 5 while batting first in the second ODI game against Ireland in Rajkot.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Jan 12, 2025 16:14 IST, Updated : Jan 12, 2025 17:20 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues
Image Source : BCCI/X Jemimah Rodrigues celebrating her century against Ireland in Rajkot on January 12, 2024

Jemimah Rodrigues ended her long wait for her maiden international century with a brilliant innings against Ireland in the second ODI on Sunday, January 12. The star batter scored 102 runs to help India register their biggest-ever innings total of 370 in women's ODIs. 

The 24-year-old right-handed batter also completed her 1000 runs in women's ODI and became the only 10th Indian to achieve the milestone. Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol also contributed with big fifties each to lead India to a record-breaking total at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

This was the first instance in women's ODIs where the top-four players in batting order registered fifty-plus scores for India. Jemimah, batting at no.4 position, top-scored with 102 runs off 91 balls with the help of 12 fours before getting dismissed by Arlene Kelly in the last over.

Harleen Deol, who registered her maiden international hundred during the ODI series against West Indies last month, missed out on her second century by just 11 runs. Harleen and Jemimah added 183 runs for the third wicket after an impressive 156-run stand for the first wicket by openers Mandhana and Rawal.

"It's been a long wait to get this hundred," Jemimah told the broadcasters during the innings break. "More than anything else, I'm just glad that the team gave me a role at number four and I was able to live up to that.

"Today the most important thing for me was to be there till the 50th over. Because I know that getting runs is not a problem. I'm very good at getting runs. But it is just that feeling of batting till the end - that was the thought process, and I'm glad I was able to do that. The hundred just came along. Initially, I took some time getting used to the conditions. I know at any moment I can accelerate, I have that game."

Highest women's ODI innings total by India

  1. 370/5 vs Ireland, Rajkot, 2025
  2. 358/2 vs Ireland, Potchefstroom, 2017
  3. 358/5 vs West Indies, Vadodara, 2024
  4. 333/5 vs England, Canterbury, 2022
  5. 325/3 vs South Africa, Bengaluru, 2024
