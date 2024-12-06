Friday, December 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Jay Shah's tenure as Asian Cricket Council President ends, ACC announces his successor

Jay Shah's tenure as Asian Cricket Council President ends, ACC announces his successor

Jay Shah officially took over the duties as the ICC Chairman from December 1. For the same reason, he had to be relieved from his other roles as he has stepped down as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). His replacement as the BCCI Secretary is yet to be announced as well.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Dec 06, 2024 17:11 IST, Updated : Dec 06, 2024 17:54 IST
ACC President
Image Source : GETTY Jay Shah

The newest ICC Chairman Jay Shah has stepped down as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The ACC has announced Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), as the next man to take care of the ACC and he has assumed duties in his new role as well. 

Silva expressed his delight after being appointed at the top position and stressed that he will make sure to take the game to another level with the help of the other boards in Asian cricket.

"It is a great honour to lead the Asian Cricket Council. Cricket is the heartbeat of Asia, and I look forward to working closely with all member nations to elevate the game, provide opportunities for emerging talent, and strengthen the bonds that unite us through this beautiful sport," Silva said according to the official release by ACC.

Silva also extended his gratitude to the outgoing president Jay Shah for his contribution to growing cricket in Asia during his tenure. For the unversed, Shah became the ACC president in January 2021 and his term was extended in January earlier this year. "Under Mr Shah’s stewardship, the ACC achieved remarkable milestones, including the successfully achieving highest value for its commercial rights of ACC Asia Cup tournaments for 2024–31, the introduction of a new pathway events structure, and the continued development and growth of cricket across its member nations," the statement from ACC read.

Related Stories
Chetan Sharma, openers power India to U19 Asia Cup final, Bangladesh eliminate Pakistan

Chetan Sharma, openers power India to U19 Asia Cup final, Bangladesh eliminate Pakistan

IND vs AUS: Floodlight failure interrupts pink-ball Test multiple times in Adelaide on day 1 | WATCH

IND vs AUS: Floodlight failure interrupts pink-ball Test multiple times in Adelaide on day 1 | WATCH

India stumble against Mitchell Starc's record spell as Australia dominate Day 1 of Adelaide Test

India stumble against Mitchell Starc's record spell as Australia dominate Day 1 of Adelaide Test

Shammi Silva's major challenge as the ACC President will be to make sure the Asia Cup in India and Pakistan happens without any controversy. The ICC Champions Trophy is currently scheduled in Pakistan and with India refusing to travel, the hybrid model has been reportedly finalised after a lot of trouble. The same could be expected to happen in Asia Cup tournaments in the near future and Silva will have to handle this challenge carefully.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement