Jay Shah's tenure as Asian Cricket Council President ends, ACC announces his successor

The newest ICC Chairman Jay Shah has stepped down as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The ACC has announced Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), as the next man to take care of the ACC and he has assumed duties in his new role as well.

Silva expressed his delight after being appointed at the top position and stressed that he will make sure to take the game to another level with the help of the other boards in Asian cricket.

"It is a great honour to lead the Asian Cricket Council. Cricket is the heartbeat of Asia, and I look forward to working closely with all member nations to elevate the game, provide opportunities for emerging talent, and strengthen the bonds that unite us through this beautiful sport," Silva said according to the official release by ACC.

Silva also extended his gratitude to the outgoing president Jay Shah for his contribution to growing cricket in Asia during his tenure. For the unversed, Shah became the ACC president in January 2021 and his term was extended in January earlier this year. "Under Mr Shah’s stewardship, the ACC achieved remarkable milestones, including the successfully achieving highest value for its commercial rights of ACC Asia Cup tournaments for 2024–31, the introduction of a new pathway events structure, and the continued development and growth of cricket across its member nations," the statement from ACC read.

Shammi Silva's major challenge as the ACC President will be to make sure the Asia Cup in India and Pakistan happens without any controversy. The ICC Champions Trophy is currently scheduled in Pakistan and with India refusing to travel, the hybrid model has been reportedly finalised after a lot of trouble. The same could be expected to happen in Asia Cup tournaments in the near future and Silva will have to handle this challenge carefully.