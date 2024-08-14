Jasprit Bumrah unlikely for Bangladesh series; Arshdeep, Khaleel battle for maiden Test call, reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah during India's Test match against England in Dharamsala on March 9, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly expected to miss India's next Test series against Bangladesh as the management seeks an extended rest for the star fast bowler. Bumrah hasn't played any cricket since India's triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 29 and is likely to return to competitive cricket against New Zealand in October.

According to a report from PTI, the management is looking to keep Bumrah fresh and injury-free for the Tests against New Zealand and Australia. India next play two Tests against Bangladesh starting on September 19 and hosts New Zealand in a three-match Test series in October-November before travelling to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting on November 22.

If Bumrah misses out again, the BCCI's Selection Committee is looking to call either Arshdeep Singh or Khaleel Ahmed. Both the left-arm pacers have recently cemented their places in the white-ball teams but are yet to make their Test debuts.

More to follow...