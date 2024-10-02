Jasprit Bumrah topples R Ashwin to reclaim top spot in ICC Test bowling rankings; Jaiswal jumps to three

Wednesday, October 02, 2024
     
Rohit Sharma has slipped out of ICC's top ten Test batting rankings. Rohit has dropped five places to 15 whereas Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli are the only three Indian players who are a part of the top 10 batting rankings.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2024 14:34 IST
Jasprit Bumrah.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has reclaimed the number one spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings after returning figures of 3/50 and 3/17 across the two innings of the recently culminated Kanpur Test against Bangladesh. Bumrah has toppled compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin to occupy the top spot.

The right-arm speedster has moved past the off-spinner by the barest of margins as there is only a solitary rating point that separates the two players on the ladder. Ashwin has 869 ratings whereas Bumrah has secured 870 rating points to his credit.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood is occupying the third spot with 847 ratings. Ravindra Jadeja is the third Indian in the top ten bowling rankings. The left-arm orthodox bowler is sixth with 809 ratings.

Among other movements, Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya has moved one place up to eighth after a Player of the Series performance against New Zealand at home. Jayasuriya bagged the Player of the Series award after grabbing 18 wickets in the two-match series against the Kiwis. 

The left-arm off-spinner claimed figures of 6/42 and 3/139 in the Galle Test to help his side win the match by an innings and 154 runs.

On the batting front, India's Yashasvi Jaiswal has jumped two places to three whereas Virat Kohli has also moved six places and is now sitting comfortably on the sixth place. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is India's third player in the top 10. The southpaw is ninth on the ladder.

Australia's opener Usman Khawaja has also gained two places and is now fifth in the rankings. His compatriot Marnus Labuschagne and Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan have moved one place each and are now eighth and seventh on the ladder.

The former England captain Joe Root is at the top of the Test batting rankings whereas Kane Williamson is second on the charts.

 

