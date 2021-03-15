Jasprit Bumrah ties knot with Sanjana Ganesan: Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jasprit Bumrah ties knot with Sanjana Ganesan

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday tied knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan.

Bumrah shared the news on Instagram with the caption, "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana."

Bumrah was released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the fourth Test for personal reasons. "Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India's squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test," said the release. The Indian pacer was not added to the T20I squad for the England series and is unlikely to be part of the ODI series as well.

He was earlier rested from the playing XI for the second Test as well in Chennai which India had bounced back to win by an emphatic margin of 317 runs.

Bumrah will be returning to action during IPL 2021 where defending champions Mumbai Indians will be taking on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.