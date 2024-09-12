Jasprit Bumrah's selection for Bangladesh Tests: Do selectors have one eye on Australia tour already?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah

India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh was announced a few days ago and Jasprit Bumrah's selection for the same surprised many. It was widely reported that the fast bowler would be rested with a hectic season coming up for India including Tests vs New Zealand at home and then a five-match series against Australia down under in the same format. Moreover, he will also play Champions Trophy in February. Then why have selectors picked him for the matches against Bangladesh when India have not lost to them even once in 13 outings?

Well, the selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar could be playing smart here. Bumrah is unlikely to be needed for long spells with spin playing a major role during the home season. He last played red-ball cricket in March 2024 against England and has relentlessly played white-ball cricket since then including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and T20 World Cup.

Selectors could be of the view that Bumrah will be rusty if he directly features in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in November and after being bereft of long spells for more than six months, he might run a risk of getting injured as well. India literally cannot afford to lose the 30-year-old in Australia. He has played crucial roles in the last two series wins for India against Australia away from home having accounted for 32 wickets in just seven matches.

Jasprit Bumrah's record in Australia in Tests

Matches Played Innings Wickets Average 5-wicket hauls 7 14 32 21.25 1

The idea to play could just be to keep Bumrah going in red-ball cricket and might get rested for the second Test. He might also end up playing at least one Test match against New Zealand (especially the first Test) and then give him enough break ahead of the Australia series which is scheduled to commence on November 22.

A special debut against Bangladesh

Interestingly, such has been Jasprit Bumrah's importance over the years in Tests that despite making his debut in the format in 2018, he will be playing against Bangladesh for the first time. This means, India has preserved him more often especially for away tours of South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA countries).

Bumrah is playing for the first time since winning the T20 World Cup for India on June 29 and has rested well enough for more than two months. He will also be itching to get back on the field and trouble the Bangladesh batters in the first Test in Chennai where the surface is bouncy.