Jasprit Bumrah makes light work of Australia's middle order, removes Head and Marsh in one over | WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah made light work of Australia's middle order on day four of the ongoing boxing day Test as he removed Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh in a single over. Both breakthroughs cracked the game open and have given the opening India desperately needed in the second innings of the Test match.

Head was the first one to fall. The southpaw was on a pair when he walked into bat at the "G" but was able to get off the mark on the first delivery of his innings. Head jumped and successfully averted a short-pitched delivery from Siraj to scamper for a quick single.

Though Head avoided a pair, he wasn't good enough to survive Bumrah's rampage. Bumrah delivered a back of a length delivery on the off-stump channel and Head tried to flick on the on side. The Aussie failed to generate enough power in the stroke and ended up hitting it straight to Nitish Kumar Reddy stationed at square leg. Head's dismissal helped Bumrah claim 200 scalps in Test cricket and surpass Kapil Dev as the fastest India pacer to the milestone in 44 Tests.

In walked Marsh and Bumrah was onto him quicker than he thought. The Indian pace spearhead delivered three consecutive dot deliveries to Marsh and didn't give him any let-off.

Marsh gave into pressure on the final delivery of the over. Bumrah delivered a back of a length on off and got it to straighten. The ball got big on the Aussie allrounder and he nicked it to Rishabh Pant. Marsh got out for a four-ball duck.

Australia Playing XI (MCG Test): Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Bench: Beau Webster, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Jhye Richardson

Support Staff: Andrew McDonald, Andre Borovec, Daniel Vettori, Michael Di Venuto, Clint McKay

India Playing XI (MCG Test): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Bench: Shubman Gill, Tanush Kotian, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana

Support Staff: Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip, Morne Morkel