Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested for majority of England white-ball series: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah with a support staff member.

India's fast-bowling star Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss out on the majority of India's limited-overs series against England at home later in January and in early February, news agency PTI reported.

Bumrah sustained back spasms during the fifth Test of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar series against Australia. The speedster was toiled hard with his workload understandably being the reason for his back issue. Bumrah had delivered over 150 overs and was the star of the Indian team with 32 wickets to his name.

India are set to face England in a five-match T20I and a three-match ODI series from January 22 onwards. While it was almost certain that Bumrah would have missed the T20Is to stay fresh for the ODIs - which are the priority in 2025 due to the upcoming Champions Trophy - he is now likely to miss most of the white-ball series.

If Bumrah has a Grade 1 injury, he will need two to three weeks for rehabilitation before returning to action. If his injury is in the Grade 2 category, he will need up to six weeks. If Bumrah has a Grade 3 injury, which is the most severe one, he would need 12 weeks (three months) of rest and rehabilitation.

The PTI report added that Bumrah was certain to miss the T20Is as this is not a T20I year but with the Champions Trophy approaching, he was likely to play at least two of the three ODIs. However, the extent of injury will now decide whether the speedster can play at least one match or will stay out of the series completely.

The white-ball series will kick off in Kolkata with the first T20I on January 22. The second and third T20Is will take place on January 25 and January 28, followed by the last two on January 31 and February 2. The ODI series will begin on February 6 in Nagpur, followed by the last two games on February 9 (Cuttack) and February 12 (Ahmedabad).

The Champions Trophy will kick off on February 19 with India set to play their first game on February 20 against Bangladesh.