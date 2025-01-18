Jasprit Bumrah in contention to play 3rd ODI against England to gain match fitness for Champions Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah is expected to miss the first two ODIs against England due to a back stress

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to feature in the third ODI against England to gain much-needed match fitness ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Amidst all speculation, Bumrah was included in India's squad for the Champions Trophy but his selection was subject to fitness.

The star bowler is still carrying a back injury that occurred in the recent Australia tour but is likely to regain full fitness before the start of the Champions Trophy. BCCI chairman of selection committee Ajit Agarkar hinted at Bumrah's return to action during the third ODI against England, which will be played in Ahmedabad on February 12, seven days before the start of the upcoming ICC event.

After announcing India's squad in a press conference in Mumbai, Agarkar also confirmed Bumrah's unavailability for the first two ODIs against England and said the management is hopeful for his return in the last match of the bilateral series at home.

"With Bumrah, we are waiting to hear about his fitness and when he's likely to be available," Ajit Agarkar said. "At the moment I don't think he [Bumrah] is likely to be fit for the first couple of games [of England series] at least from what we gather. We will probably hear more in the next week or so about his fitness."

When asked about Bumrah's injury struggles, the former cricketer said that the current world no.1 Test bowler was asked to rest for five weeks after the Sydney Test. Agarkar also revealed that the BCCI might release a detailed medical report to explain Bumrah's fitness.

"I know he was asked to offload for five weeks of bowling, which is early first week February if I'm not wrong," Agarkar added. "And we'll probably find out a bit more around that time what exactly and with regards to what his medical condition is. I'm sure BCCI might just put something out from the physio itself. It's better it comes from the medical department than me trying to explain what exactly is wrong with him. But that's the time frame that we've been told. And hopefully, he's okay after that."