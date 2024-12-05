Thursday, December 05, 2024
     
  5. Jasprit Bumrah, Haris Rauf and Marco Jansen nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month for November 2024

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah led his team to a record-breaking win in the first Test match against Australia in Perth by taking 8 wickets across two innings while Haris Rauf took 10 wickets against Australia to lead Pakistan to a historic ODI series win in November 2024.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 05, 2024 15:42 IST, Updated : Dec 05, 2024 15:52 IST
ICC Men's Player of the Month for November 2024
Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah and Haris Rauf dominated November 2024 with impressive peformances

The ICC announced the nominees for the Men's and Women's Player of the Month for November 2024 awards on Thursday. India's star fast Jasprit Bumrah is up against Pakistan's Haris Rauf and South Africa's Marco Jansen for the prestigious ICC award.

The pace trio dominated the November month with sensational performances to guide their teams to big wins. Jasprit Bumrah produced a match-winning performance in the first Test against Australia in Perth while Haris Rauf's heroics led Pakistan to a historic ODI series win in Australia.

Marco Jansen also deservingly won the nomination for his memorable 11 wickets in the first Test against Sri Lanka and all-round show against India in the T20I series. It is hard to pick one of Bumrah, Rauf or Jansen for the November award as all three fast bowlers played remarkable cricket last month. 

Meanwhile, England's veteran opener Danii Vyatt, South Africa's in-form all-rounder Nadine de Klerk and Bangladeshi batter Sharmin Akhter earned the nomination for the ICC Women's Player of the Month for November 2024 award.

More to follow...

