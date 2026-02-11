Jasprit Bumrah fitness update: Will India fast bowler play against Namibia in T20 World Cup? India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah missed India's opening game of the T20 World Cup against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai due to a high fever. Will he play against Namibia in Delhi tomorrow? Here's the update:

New Delhi:

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah missed the team's opening game of the T20 World Cup against the USA on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai due to a high fever. Mohammed Siraj replaced him in the playing XI and did well to pick up three wickets. India are set to face Namibia in their second game on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and Bumrah seems set to return to the playing XI.

Tilak Varma attended the pre-match press conference on the eve of the match and confirmed that Bumrah is fit and available for the game. "Bumrah should be back for the second game. He's absolutely fine," Tilak said in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, India are fretting over Abhishek Sharma, who was hospitalised due to a stomach bug but has been discharged now. Tilak confirmed that a call on his availability will be taken just before the match. "When we reached Delhi, he (Abhishek) had been examined. He went to the hospital for the examination. So I think he has been discharged today, and he’s doing well. We have got one more day for the game, so hopefully we’ll decide by tomorrow (Thursday) how he feels, and we’ll go with it," he added.

Who will Bumrah replace in the playing XI?

Jasprit Bumrah is bowling full tilt in the nets at the moment and looks set to make it to the playing XI for the Namibia clash. However, it remains to be seen if he replaces Arshdeep Singh or Mohammed Siraj in the line-up. Both fast bowlers did well against the USA, accounting for two and three wickets respectively. As of now, it seems that Bumrah will replace Siraj who was a last-minute addition not only in the playing XI but also in the squad.

For the unversed, Siraj replaced Harshit Rana in the playing XI who got injured during the warm-up game against South Africa last week.

Also Read