Jasprit Bumrah eyes Kapil Dev's historic record during IND vs AUS 3rd Test at Gabba

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah is eyeing a historic record of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev during the 3rd Test against Australia at the Gabba. India and Australia go into the Gabba Test with a scoreline of 1-1.

Bumrah has been India's match-winner for many years now. He has helped the Indian team register several wins across the formats. The 31-year-old is already being considered as one of the best fast-bowlers and he is likely to create more impact in the years to come.

Bumrah now has a historic record of Kapil Dev in his sights. Bumrah needs eight wickets to break Kapil's record for most wickets by an Indian bowler in Test cricket in Australia. Bumrah has taken 12 wickets till now in the first two matches, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Perth Test.

Bumrah has 44 wickets to his name in 9 Tests in Australia, while he has Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev ahead of him. Kumble took 49 wickets in 10 Tests in Australia, while Kapil has 51 scalps in the longest format Down Under.

Most wickets by Indian bowlers in Tests in Australia:

1 - Kapil Dev: 51 wickets in 11 Tests

2 - Anil Kumble: 49 wickets in 10 Tests

3 - Jasprit Bumrah: 44 wickets in 9 Tests

4 - Ravi Ashwin: 40 wickets in 11 Tests

5 - Bishan Singh Bedi: 35 wickets in 7 Tests

India and Australia have won one match each in the ongoing series. The visitors won the first Test in Perth after a spectacular bowling display by Bumrah and co. They had made 150 batting first and restricted the Aussies to 104. As the conditions eased as the days progressed, India scored 487 with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli hitting centuries. The visitors handed the hosts a target of 534, which they comprehensively fell short by 295 runs.

However, Pat Cummins and his team bounced back in the second Test as Mitchell Starc ran through the Indian batting line-up in the first innings. His 6/48 helped the Aussies bowl India out for 180. In reply, Australia racked up 337 with Travis Head making 140. The visitors scored only 175 and handed a target of just 19 which was easily chased down by the hosts.