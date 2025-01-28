Jasprit Bumrah crowned winner of Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah.

Indian pace sensation has been crowned winner of the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2024 for his phenomenal performances in 2024. Bumrah was recently named as the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year and he has now doubled the award with the best cricket player of 2024 across formats.

Bumrah pipped the challenge from Travis Head, Harry Brook and Joe Root to be crowned the ICC Men's Cricketer of 2024. The speedster took 86 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 13.76 as he was the star for the Indian team during the T20 World Cup 2024 win and several other series.

Bumrah was a vital cog in India ending their ICC trophy drought and lifting the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. He picked up 15 wickets at a brilliant average of 8.26 and an economy of just 4.17. He was also on song in the final against South Africa, picking up two wickets for 18 runs in his four overs as India defeated South Africa by seven runs. For his 15 wickets in the tournament, Bumrah was named the Player of the Tournament.

Bumrah was as lethal in the Test format too. He had picked 12 wickets in the two-match Test series against South Africa and was the Player of the Series in that contest too.

On turning surfaces in the five-match Test series at home against England, Bumrah was the highest wicket-taking pacer with 19 scalps to his name. He was in insane touch during the Border-Gavaskar series and probably had the best series by an away bowler in Australia.

Bumrah carried the Indian team on his shoulders during the five Tests as he picked up 32 wickets, the most in that series by far with Pat Cummins being a distant second with 25 scalps. His 32 scalps are also the joint-most by any bowler in a single Border-Gavaskar series, alongside Harbhajan Singh, who had 32 scalps in the 2000/01 home series.