  5. Jason Roy slammed with fine for IPL Code of Conduct breach in RCB vs KKR match

The incident happened during KKR's 21-run win over RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: April 27, 2023 6:52 IST
Jason Roy in action
Image Source : AP Jason Roy in action

Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs to break their four-match losing streak in the IPl 2023 on Wednesday. Jason Roy who contributed 56 runs off 29 balls to KKR's total of 200 runs, was slammed with a fine for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

The English opener was fined 10% of his match fees. He has admitted to the breach.

"Roy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct," IPL Media stated.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," it added.

Under the offence, a player is charged 10% of match fees if his action or behaviour is not in accordance with the spirit of the game. The incident happened during KKR's 21-run win over RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In the match, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, KKR scored 200/5 in 20 overs. In response, RCB were restricted at 179//8 with Varun Chakaravarthy, Player of the match taking a 3-wicket haul.  

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

