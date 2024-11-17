Sunday, November 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Jason Gillespie to remain as Pakistan's Test head coach as PCB refutes sacking rumours

Jason Gillespie to remain as Pakistan's Test head coach as PCB refutes sacking rumours

"PCB strongly refutes the story. As announced previously, Jason Gillespie will continue to coach the Pakistan side for the two red-ball matches against South Africa," the Pakistan Cricket Board wrote in X post after the rumours of Aaqib Javed replacing Gillespie surfaced online on Sunday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2024 22:55 IST
Jason Gillespie
Image Source : GETTY Jason Gillespie is also Pakistan's current interim coach for the Australia tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) squashed the rumours of relieving Test head coach Jason Gillespie from his duties on Sunday. The reports of the former cricketer Aaqib Javed replacing the red-ball cricket coach emerged online after Pakistan's T20I series loss against Australia. But the PCB confirmed that the former Australian cricketer will remain as the team's head coach for the South Africa tour. 

"PCB strongly refutes the story (sacking of Jason Gillespie)," the PCB wrote in X post. "As announced previously, Jason Gillespie will continue to coach the Pakistan side for the two red-ball matches against South Africa."

The PCB's post came after ESPNCricinfo reported that Gillespie would be removed from his role after the third T20I against Australia on Monday. Gillespie is additionally serving as the team's interim white-ball coach after the controversial resignation of Gary Kirsten.

Aaqib Javed has been reportedly tipped to be appointed as the team's new white-ball coach in the coming days. Pakistan next travel to Zimbabwe for the six-match white-ball series starting on November 24 and then tour South Africa for the multi-format series. The Proteas host Pakistan in two Test matches starting on December 26 and Jason Gillespie has been confirmed to remain as the team's coach. 

Related Stories
Lucy Hamilton bowls record-breaking WBBL spell after skipping school holiday

Lucy Hamilton bowls record-breaking WBBL spell after skipping school holiday

Rohit Sharma to miss Perth Test, Jasprit Bumrah to lead Indian team in BGT opener | Reports

Rohit Sharma to miss Perth Test, Jasprit Bumrah to lead Indian team in BGT opener | Reports

Prasidh-Harshit in race for 3rd pacer's role in Perth Test; Mohammed Shami to play in SMAT | Reports

Prasidh-Harshit in race for 3rd pacer's role in Perth Test; Mohammed Shami to play in SMAT | Reports

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement