Jason Gillespie to remain as Pakistan's Test head coach as PCB refutes sacking rumours

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) squashed the rumours of relieving Test head coach Jason Gillespie from his duties on Sunday. The reports of the former cricketer Aaqib Javed replacing the red-ball cricket coach emerged online after Pakistan's T20I series loss against Australia. But the PCB confirmed that the former Australian cricketer will remain as the team's head coach for the South Africa tour.

"PCB strongly refutes the story (sacking of Jason Gillespie)," the PCB wrote in X post. "As announced previously, Jason Gillespie will continue to coach the Pakistan side for the two red-ball matches against South Africa."

The PCB's post came after ESPNCricinfo reported that Gillespie would be removed from his role after the third T20I against Australia on Monday. Gillespie is additionally serving as the team's interim white-ball coach after the controversial resignation of Gary Kirsten.

Aaqib Javed has been reportedly tipped to be appointed as the team's new white-ball coach in the coming days. Pakistan next travel to Zimbabwe for the six-match white-ball series starting on November 24 and then tour South Africa for the multi-format series. The Proteas host Pakistan in two Test matches starting on December 26 and Jason Gillespie has been confirmed to remain as the team's coach.

