James Anderson to continue bowling despite international retirement, reveals Zak Crawley

Zak Crawley, England's opening batter in Tests, has revealed that bowler-turned-mentor James Anderson will help the English batters in their prep for the rest of the home summer, in addition to guiding a young lot of pacers.

Anderson, 41, who retired from international cricket on July 12 will remain a part of England's Test team throughout the ongoing English summer and add value to the team with his experience.

Crawley has revealed that the retired pacer will continue to bowl to the English batters in the nets to prepare them well for the challenges that lie ahead.

"He said he's going to bowl in the nets. I just hope he's going to bowl cross-seam. I've faced enough seam up balls from him," Crawley was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz ahead of the second Test against West Indies.

"He'll put the ball wherever he wants I suppose. A few fluffers and half-volleys from now on I think, Jimmy."

Crawley feels that the young crop of fast bowlers coming through the ranks are extremely talented and promise to shine the way Gus Atkinson did at Lord's.

"It's certainly a changing of the guard but it's really good to see some young talent coming in. Gus (Atkinson), Dillon (Pennington) other guys like Pottsy (Matthew Potts).

"These guys are really talented bowlers and I find them hard to face. They're all going to go well and get the chance like Gus did.

"We're a very tight-knit group and we're all encouraged to add to the environment, help the environment. Even Dillon coming in for his first game, you're encouraged to help everyone around you."

Meanwhile, England will play West Indies in the second Test of home summer at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, starting July 18. The hosts have made a solitary change to their playing XI with Mark Wood coming in for Anderson.