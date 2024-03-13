I don't play cricket to get the milestones: James Anderson

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES James Anderson.

England's veteran pacer James Anderson is not cock-a-hoop about his milestone of 700 Test wickets and mentioned that he "would've felt more excited", had England sealed the five-match series in their favour.

"It was a nice moment and nice to do it at a picturesque ground," Anderson told the BBC Tailenders podcast. "My dad was here so we had a drink, which was nice. He was more excited than I was.

"Maybe I would've felt more excited if we'd have won the Test or the series. It's been a long series, and I don't know how I feel."

The 41-year-old English fast bowler has achieved a rare milestone and it may never be eclipsed by any other pacer in the generations to come given how the nature of the sport is changing its shape rapidly.

However, the England player least cares about the milestone and what the other people say about him.

"I don't get anything out of that. I don't get anything out of what other people say. That's not why I play cricket. I don't play cricket to get the milestones. I want to win games. I love playing for a team and that's when I get the biggest buzz," he said.

Anderson admitted that he was really chuffed to be a part of the England side under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum because of how it responds to adversity.

"I'm probably a little bit flat now, because we've lost 4-1 in this series. But I really enjoyed this tour. I've been on tours to India before where little cracks start appearing in the team and that's not happened this time," he added.

"We've stuck together really well, we really enjoy being together as a group and there is more to come from this team. Obviously we'll come in for some criticism because we did have moments where we didn't play particularly well but India are really good."

With England's Test season done for now, Anderson is now waiting for the English summer to begin and a return to the red-ball format. Though he is aware that his place in the side is not a certainty, he feels he is "definitely in the best shape" he has ever been in.

"I'm really excited for the summer," Anderson said. "I want to make sure I'm playing well and earn my place in the team.

"I'm not getting any worse," he added. "I'm definitely in the best shape I've ever been in. I like where my game is at, and I still have that enjoyment of turning up every day and trying to get better in the nets. My place in the team is not a given so I've got to work hard to prove I'm worth a place in the summer."