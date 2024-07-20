Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons LPL Qualifier 2 live streaming: When and where to watch playoff clash in India?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jaffna Kings and Kandy Falcons will face each other in Qualifier 2.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons LPL Qualifier 2 live streaming: Just two games remain in the fifth season of the Lanka Premier League. Jaffna Kings, Kandy Falcons and Galle Marvels are the final three standing.

It's time for Charith Asalanka's Jaffna Kings to have a go at Wanindu Hasaranga-led Kandy Falcons in the Qualifier 2 of the tournament at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The two teams are coming off contrasting results with Jaffna going down to Galle in Qualifier 1 by 7 wickets and Kandy managing a 2-wicket win over Colombo Strikers to keep their title defence alive.

It was Kamindu Mendis's 54-run knock that helped the defending champions chase down the 160-run target in the Eliminator against Colombo. Dasun Shanaka's blistering 21-ball 39, helped Kandy reach home in 18.4 overs.

The defending champions would have been knocked out in the group stage itself had Dambulla Sixers managed to beat Colombo by a strong margin. But now they are two steps away from winning yet another title. Before all the action begins, here is all you need to know about the live-streaming details of this clash.

When and where will the LPL Qualifier 2 take place?

The LPL Qualifier 2 between Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons is set to take place at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Saturday, July 20.

At what time does the LPL Qualifier 2 start?

The LPL Qualifier 2 between Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons will take place at 7:30 PM on July 20.

When and where to watch the LPL Qualifier 2 in India?

The Qualifier 2 will be telecasted on Star Sports Network on TV in India and the streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.