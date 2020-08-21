It still hurts brother: Suresh Raina joins '#JusticeforSushantSingRajput' march with touching post

Friday, August 21, 2020
     
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had died by suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai residence.

New Delhi Published on: August 21, 2020 16:22 IST
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Wednesday joined '#JusticeforSushantSingRajput' march on social media with a touching post for the later Bollywood actor.

Sushant had died by suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. He was widely famous mong ardent Indian cricket fans after successfully portraying the character of former Indian captain MS Dhoni in the cricketer's biopic. 

The actor's family has alleged that Sushant was killed and did not die by suicide. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court referred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

"It still hurts my brother but I know truth will prevail #JusticeforSushantSingRajput," he wrote on Twitter while sharing a picture of the two. 

Talking about Raina, he recently announced his retirement from international cricket although he will be seen in the impending IPL 2020 which will begin from September 19 onwards in the UAE. 

