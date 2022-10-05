Ishant Sharma back in Delhi squad, here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ishant Sharma in action

Veteran speedster Ishant Sharma will be making one final attempt to resurrect his international career with his domestic comeback. Sharma is included in the Delhi squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The tournament will begin on October 11.

The 16-strong Delhi squad, led by Kolkata Knight Riders star Nitish Rana, also has a number of current IPL players in its ranks. The squad will have Hrithik Shokeen (Mumbai Indians), Navdeep Saini (Rajasthan Royals), Anuj Rawat (RCB), Simarjeet Singh (CSK), Ayush Badoni and Mayank Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants), and Lalit Yadav (Delhi Capitals).

It also has hard-hitting Hiten Dalal and promising youngster Dev Lakra in the line-up along with Himmat Singh, who is the vice-captain.

"The president and secretary have full faith in our senior players and Nitish are one of them. We are confident that the team will do well under his leadership," joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI.

The 34-year-old has played 105 Test matches in his career and has scalped 311 wickets at an economy of 3.15. He has scored 785 runs.He has taken 115 wickets from the 80 ODIs that he played at an economy of 5.72.

When it comes to Sharma's performance in the T20Is, he has played 14 games and has taken 8 wickets.

Delhi Full Squad:

Nitish Rana (captain), Himmat Singh (VC), Hiten Dalal, Yash Dhull, Anuj Rawat (wk), Hrithik Shokeen, Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Dev Lakra, Pradeep Sangwan, Pranshu Vijayaran.

