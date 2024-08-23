Is KL Rahul retiring from international cricket? Know the real truth of viral news here

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul

India cricketer KL Rahul, like other Indian players, is enjoying a break away from the game. However, he has been trending on social media since yesterday (August 22) thanks to his intriguing story on Instagram. He posted a story on the social media platform: 'I have an announcement to make...Stay tuned."

Since then, rumours mills have been running hard with speculations around his retirement from international cricket. Interestingly, many have shared a statement on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that Rahul has called it quits from the sport. The statement that allegedly came from KL Rahul's account has added fuel to the fire with many cricket fans reacting to it as well.

"After much reflection and consideration, I have decided to announce my retirement from professional cricket. This decision has not been easy, as the sport has been a significant part of my life for many years. I am deeply grateful for the support and encouragement from my family, friends, teammates, and fans throughout my career.

"The experiences and memories I have gained on and off the field are truly invaluable. I am honoured to have represented my country and played alongside so many talented individuals. While I am excited about the new chapter that lies ahead, I will always cherish the time spent in the game. Thank you all for being a part of this incredible journey," this statement went viral on X and it was also claimed that it has been posted by KL Rahul on his Instagram story.

What is the truth?

The claims that KL Rahul announced retirement from international cricket are completely fake. It has been almost 19 hours since his 'I have an announcement to make...Stay tuned' story. He posted his image after that on his Instagram which was sponsored or possibly his newest engagement with a brand. But KL Rahul has neither retired nor has he made any such announcement.

In fact, the cricketer from Karnataka is gearing up to feature in the upcoming Duleep Trophy starting on September 5. He will play for India A under the leadership of Shubman Gill and will be keen on putting up a good show after missing out in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.