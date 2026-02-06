Is Harshit Rana ruled out of India's squad from T20 World Cup 2026? Here is the latest update Harshit Rana adds a crucial batting cushion down the order apart from his bowling skills. The bowling all-rounder is in major doubt for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, as confirmed by India captain Suryakumar Yadav.

New Delhi:

India have likely been dealt a huge blow as Harshit Rana is likely to be ruled out of India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. His potential unavailability was hinted by India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, a day ahead of the start of the tournament.

"He (Harshit) is still not ruled out but looks doubtful. We will know by evening. He had a niggle during the warm-up game on Wednesday (versus South Africa at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai) but the situation is not very encouraging," Suryakumar Yadav said a day before India's tournament opener against the USA.

