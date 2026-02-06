Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Is Harshit Rana ruled out of India's squad from T20 World Cup 2026? Here is the latest update

Is Harshit Rana ruled out of India's squad from T20 World Cup 2026? Here is the latest update

Harshit Rana adds a crucial batting cushion down the order apart from his bowling skills. The bowling all-rounder is in major doubt for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, as confirmed by India captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Harshit Rana.
Harshit Rana. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

India have likely been dealt a huge blow as Harshit Rana is likely to be ruled out of India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. His potential unavailability was hinted by India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, a day ahead of the start of the tournament.

"He (Harshit) is still not ruled out but looks doubtful. We will know by evening. He had a niggle during the warm-up game on Wednesday (versus South Africa at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai) but the situation is not very encouraging," Suryakumar Yadav said a day before India's tournament opener against the USA.

More to follow...

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Harshit Rana T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\