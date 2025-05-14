Ireland announce squads for ODI, T20I series against West Indies Ireland announce ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming home series against West Indies. Three uncapped cricketers have been called up for the series while Paul Stirling will continue as the leader of the team.

New Delhi:

Ireland announced 14-member ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies, starting Wednesday, May 21. Several cricketers have earned maiden call-ups as Ireland plan to build a long-term project. Notably, top-order batter Cade Carmichael and pacer Tom Mayes have been called up in the ODI squad, while Liam McCarthy received his maiden call-up in the shortest format.

Ireland selector Andrew White noted that the selection process wasn’t easy, but they were heavily impressed with Carmichael’s talent, stroke play and resilience. When it comes to the pacers, both McCarthy and Mayes have been consistent in the last few months, and that helped them earn a spot in the national team.

“Selection decisions for these two series were challenging, given the growing depth of talent we have in Ireland. His (Carmicharl) talent, stroke play, and resilience were on full display for the Wolves in April, and his rise over the last couple of years is a real demonstration of how consistent performances - and his ability to adapt his game to conditions – have been recognised with an International call-up,” White said.

“In a similar vein, two seam bowlers – Liam McCarthy and Tom Mayes – have also been recognised for consistency and demonstrating the ability to step their game up a level at each time of asking,” he added.

The veteran Paul Stirling will lead the squad in both formats. Meanwhile, the ODIs will be played on May 21, 23 and 25 while the T20Is will be played on June 12, 14 and 15.

ODI squad: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

T20I squad: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young