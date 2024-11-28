IPL star who played for 4 teams and made his India debut under Virat Kohli retires

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Siddarth Kaul made his international debut in 2018 under Virat Kohli's captaincy

The experienced Indian cricketer Siddarth Kaul announced his decision to retire from all forms of the game on Thursday. Kaul represented India in six international matches and featured for four teams in the Indian Premier League.

Kaul, 34, played for Punjab in the first half of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 and represented Northamptonshire in the County cricket this season. He was not shortlisted in the recent IPL mega auction 2024 and stated that he is retiring from all forms of cricket in India.

The right-arm pacer made his T20I debut against Ireland in 2018 under Virat Kohli's captaincy and last played against Australia in 2019. He also represented India in 3 ODIs but was not able to pick any wicket and later struggled with injuries.

"The time has now come to call time on my career in India and announce my retirement," Siddarth Kaul wrote in his X post. "Words cannot express my gratitude for the love and support I have received through all the highs and lows of my career.

"I want to thank God for the path that has been made for me; the fans for the endless support; my parents and family for the sacrifices and confidence you have given me, especially during the injuries and lows; my teammates over the years for the dressing room memories and friendships; the BCCI for fulfilling a young child’s dream to represent India and win the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and receive my T20i and ODI caps in 2018.

Kaul enjoyed a successful IPL career with 58 wickets in 55 innings playing for four teams, including Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL franchises for giving me memories of a lifetime; and last but not least, the @pcacricketassociation for giving me an opportunity to make my First Class debut in 2007 and supporting me throughout my career," Kaul added further. "Without all your support I would not be the person I am today. I don’t know what the future holds but I look back on this chapter with only fond memories and now on to the next chapter."