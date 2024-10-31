IPL retention 2025 live updates: Focus on Rishabh Pant, Iyer and Rahul as deadline approaches

Thursday, October 31, 2024
     
IPL 2025 retention live updates: All 10 teams are set to announce their list of retained and released players at 5 PM today. The deadline is fast approaching and all the focus is on Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul who are likely to be released.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: October 31, 2024 14:27 IST
IPL 2025 retwntion
Image Source : INDIA TV IPL 2025 Retention Updates

IPL retention 2025 live updates: It is the D-Day before the mega auction in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with all 10 teams set to announce their list of retained and released players officially. BCCI has set the 5 PM deadline for all the franchises to announce their list. Several reports have emerged regarding the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul, stating that their franchises will not retain them for different reasons. Everything will be clear by 5 PM and we, at India TV, will give you all the updates.

 

