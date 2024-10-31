IPL retention 2025 live updates: Focus on Rishabh Pant, Iyer and Rahul as deadline approaches

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IPL 2025 Retention Updates

IPL retention 2025 live updates: It is the D-Day before the mega auction in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with all 10 teams set to announce their list of retained and released players officially. BCCI has set the 5 PM deadline for all the franchises to announce their list. Several reports have emerged regarding the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul, stating that their franchises will not retain them for different reasons. Everything will be clear by 5 PM and we, at India TV, will give you all the updates.