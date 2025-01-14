IPL over Ranji Trophy: Delhi cricketer Anuj Rawat in trouble after skipping Delhi's training session

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Anuj Rawat

Delhi's wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat has found himself in trouble after attending IPL team Gujarat Titans' training session in Surat by skipping the state team's ongoing camp in Delhi. Teams are preparing for the second phase of the Ranji Trophy which will commence on January 23 and accordingly, the Delhi cricket team is currently training at the Kotla ahead of their next-round clash against Saurashtra in Rajkot.

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan lost their central contracts from the BCCI for the same reason last year and it remains to be seen if Rawat will face any sanctions now. It is important for players to get permission from their respective state associations if they are to attend the IPL team's pre-season conditioning camp by skipping domestic cricket or its training sessions.

When DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma was quizzed about the same, he stated that Anuj Rawat didn't seek any permission to attend GT training camp. "have no knowledge that Anuj has skipped the ongoing Ranji Trophy camp to attend the IPL team's camp. Ideally, he needs to take permission from the state association. We have two Ranji games left and the camp is on at the Kotla. I don't know who gave him the permission to skip the Ranji Trophy camp," Ashok told PTI.

Ishant Sharma of Delhi was also part of Gujarat Titans' pre-season camp but in his case, the fast bowler has already informed DDCA that he doesn't want to play red-ball cricket anymore as there is no chance of making a comeback to India's Test team. "Ishant's case is different as he doesn't need DDCA's permission since he doesn't play Ranji Trophy," Ashok added.

"We have received a few official e-mail requests from certain players asking for permission to join their respective IPL camps but I can confirm that we have received no written request from Anuj Rawat.

In that case, he shouldn't have joined the IPL camp," a senior DDCA official said.