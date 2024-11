Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates.

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen among other stars up for grabs on day 2

The second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction will feature several stars like Faf du Plessis , Marco Jansen, Prithvi Shaw , Mayanka Agarwal and others. All the ten franchises have already built their core and would like to make some valuable additions to their squad before the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).