IPL 2026: 5 marquee cricketers likely to be released for mini-auction All the franchises are currently finalising their squads ahead of the IPL retention deadline of November 15. With the trade window open, several franchises are eyeing a few possible options as well. In the meantime, here's a list of five marquee cricketers who are likely to be released.

The excitement around the Indian Premier League (IPL) has already kicked off as franchises gear up to announce their player retentions on November 15. With the deadline fast approaching, trade discussions have intensified across camps, setting the stage for a busy pre-auction period.

One of the biggest talking points in the market is Sanju Samson, who is reportedly attracting interest from multiple franchises even as the Rajasthan Royals explore their options. His availability has added intrigue to what already promises to be a high-stakes trading window.

As teams look to balance their squads and optimise their purse for the upcoming auction, several high-profile players could be on the move. To make room for new signings and manage salary caps, franchises are expected to part ways with some marquee names.

Here are five big names who are likely to be released and head into the auction pool, potentially sparking bidding wars among teams eager to revamp their line-ups.

5. Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired the services of Mohammed Shami for INR 10 crore in the IPL 2025 mega-auction. The senior pacer was expected to lead the bowling unit last season, but he failed to live up to the expectations. In nine matches that he played, the 35-year-old clinched only six wickets at an economy rate of 11.23. The Pat Cummins-led side will surely look to revamp their bowling unit, and for that reason, Shami could be released, allowing Hyderabad to strengthen their purse for the auction.

4. Glenn Maxwell

With Ricky Ponting as head coach, Punjab Kings once again invested in Glenn Maxwell as the Australia international was bought for INR 4.2 crore. However, in seven matches that he played, the all-rounder made just 48 runs at a strike rate of only 97.95, which is highly unacceptable. With the ball, he picked four wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 8.46. Following which, Punjab might run out of patience and, to keep their overseas slot intact, might release Maxwell.

3. Devon Conway

Chennai Super Kings are likely to release Devon Conway ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The New Zealand opener was bought for INR 6.25 crore, but he hasn’t been able to deliver in the last couple of editions. In 2025, he looked well for a couple of matches, but the Chennai management have already found his replacement, which is why they would like to save the money for the auction. Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to open with Ayush Mhatre, with either Urvil Patel or Rachin Ravindra batting at three, if the latter one is retained. Or else, the five-time champions can find someone in the auction for the number three slot.

4. Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants retained Mayank Yadav for INR 11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 season. He was expected to lead the bowling unit for the next few years, but the Delhi-born has featured in only two matches and picked up only two wickets at an economy rate of 12.50. He is very likely to be released for Lucknow to strengthen their purse for the auction, and the goal would be to bolster their bowling unit, especially after failing to progress to the playoffs in the last edition.

1. Venkatesh Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders are very likely to release Venkatesh Iyer ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He was bought for INR 23.75 crore in the auction, and even though he has been an integral part of the franchise over the years, the three-time champions would be forced to release him for the salary cap. It won’t be surprising if KKR once again attempts to sign him in the auction, but it's safe to say that Venkatesh has failed to live up to the price that the franchise spent on him.