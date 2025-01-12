Sunday, January 12, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2025 to begin on March 23, Rajeev Shukla confirms dates after BCCI's Special General Meeting

IPL 2025 to begin on March 23, Rajeev Shukla confirms dates after BCCI's Special General Meeting

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 23 and the final will be played on May 25, confirmed the BCCI's Vice President Rajeev Shukla after the Special General Meeting in Mumbai on Sunday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Jan 12, 2025 17:30 IST, Updated : Jan 12, 2025 17:58 IST
IPL 2025 dates
Image Source : BCCI BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla in Hyderabad on 23rd January 2024

The IPL 2025 is set to begin on March 23 and the final will be played on May 25, according to BCCI's vice president and IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla. Speaking to reporters after the BCCI's Special General Meeting in Mumbai, Shukla confirmed the dates for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.

At the SGM meeting, Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhat were elected unopposed as BCCI's new Secretary and Treasurer respectively. It was the only agenda of the meeting on Sunday but Shukla also revealed that the BCCI will announce India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy on January 18 or January 19.

More to follow...

Related Stories
Devajit Saikia replaces Jay Shah as new BCCI secretary at SGM

Devajit Saikia replaces Jay Shah as new BCCI secretary at SGM

Alyssa Healy's half-ton, Gardner's double with ball lead Australia's win in Ashes ODI opener

Alyssa Healy's half-ton, Gardner's double with ball lead Australia's win in Ashes ODI opener

Jemimah Rodrigues' maiden international ton powers India women to their biggest-ever ODI total

Jemimah Rodrigues' maiden international ton powers India women to their biggest-ever ODI total

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement