IPL 2025 to begin on March 23, Rajeev Shukla confirms dates after BCCI's Special General Meeting

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla in Hyderabad on 23rd January 2024

The IPL 2025 is set to begin on March 23 and the final will be played on May 25, according to BCCI's vice president and IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla. Speaking to reporters after the BCCI's Special General Meeting in Mumbai, Shukla confirmed the dates for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.

At the SGM meeting, Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhat were elected unopposed as BCCI's new Secretary and Treasurer respectively. It was the only agenda of the meeting on Sunday but Shukla also revealed that the BCCI will announce India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy on January 18 or January 19.

More to follow...