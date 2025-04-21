IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan notches up another 100-run stand vs KKR, join elite list of pairs Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have hit the majority of the runs for Gujarat Titans in the Indian premier League 2025. Gill and Sudharsan have notched up another 100+ run stand during their team's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan continued their brilliant alliance as the notched up another century-run stand in the Indian Premier League during Gujarat Titans' clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. GT have a dominant top three in Gill, Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, all of who have scored the majority of runs for GT this season.

All three of them have been pretty consistent in the season. Gill and Sudharsan were on song again as they racked up a 114-run stand for the opening wicket. This was the sixth 100-run stand between the two players in the Indian-cash rich league, which is now the joint third most.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, the fabled RCB pair, has 10 stands of 100 or more in IPL, followed by Chris Gayle and Kohli's nine such stands. Sudharsan and Gill are tied on joint thirs with Shikhar Dhawan & David Warner and Faf du Plessis & Virat Kohli.

Most 100+ stands in IPL:

Kohli & de Villiers: 10

Gayle & Kohli: 9

Dhawan & Warner: 6

du Plessis & Kohli: 6

Gill & Sudharsan: 6

Meanwhile, Gill missed out on a century as he was dismissed on 90. He was on song during his knock which was laced with 10 fours and three sixes on a pitch that seemed a bit slow. Sudharsan smashed his fifth fifty-plus score in the season, as he made 52 from 36 deliveries. Buttler joined the party in the later half of the innings with his 23-ball 41-run cameo that took GT to 198/3.

Earlier, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane opted to bowl first. "We are going to bowl first. Slightly on the drier side, when we bowl, we'll get an idea how it's playing, Rahane said at the toss.

"This is generally a chasing ground. We spoke after the last game. All the players are working really hard. We've made some errors but it's all about being positive. We are at number 7 now, the motivation for each and everyone is to go up the ladder as a team. Really positive about all the players. Not too worried about middle-order I feel 5, 6, 7 sometimes is a tricky position to bat but when it works well it really looks well. Couple of changes. Gurbaz comes in and Moeen Ali comes in as well."