IPL 2025: Royal Challengers break 10-year-long drought against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede with stellar win RCB continue to make impressive outings in the first half of the Indian Premier League 2025. RCB defeated MI in the 20th match of IPL as they registered their first win over MI at Wankhede after 2015.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have ended their 10-year-long drought of a win against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede as they edged past the five-time champions by 12 runs in their fourth match of the tournament. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma were looking set for a magical win as they put up strong knocks, however, RCB bowlers held their nerves to deny Mumbai a heist. This was RCB's first win against MI at the Wankhede since 2015.

Hardik and Tilak carried the team's hopes brilliantly after they were in all sorts of trouble in the first half of the second innings. With MI needing 123 from the last 48 balls with six wickets in hand, Tilak and Hardik kept MI alive with some big hits and big overs. The next three overs brought 58 runs for MI as they brought the equation down to 65 needed from 30 balls.

However, RCB made a comeback with Bhuvneshwar Kumar picking a wicket of Tilak for 56 in the 18th over to swing the pendulum again. Hardik was dismissed in the next over by Josh Hazlewood, which sent MI's hopes diving.

With 19 needed off the final over, Krunal Pandya kept his cool and did not make any mistakes as he scalped three wickets in the final over, removing Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar and Naman Dhir to secure a brilliant win. This is RCB's third win of the season in four matches as they make impressive outings in the first half of the season.

RCB had earlier made 221/5 batting first as their batters put up strong contributions. Virat Kohli put up a batting class as he racked up 67 from 42 balls before the likes of Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma took over. Rajat and Jitesh unleashed their strokes and put up strong knocks to take the team to a brilliant total.