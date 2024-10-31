IPL 2025 Retention: RCB's full list of retained and released players

Thursday, October 31, 2024
     
IPL 2025 Retention RCB full list of retained and released players: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) played some impressive cricket to qualify for the playoffs last season. However, their dream run ended with a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2024 17:45 IST
Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket during IPL 2024.
Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket during IPL 2024.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have retained Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction. Virat Kohli was always going to be the first one to be retained by the franchise after the form he displayed in the previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat scored 741 runs in 15 games for RCB in the last season at an average of 61.75. His stellar run included one century and five half-centuries at a strike rate of 154.69.


RCB's list of retained players: Virat Kohli (21 crore) Yash Dayal (5 crore), Rajat Patidar (11 crore)

RCB's list of released players:

Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Mayank Dagar, Karn Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Reece Topley, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Curran
 
More to follow.....
