IPL 2025 Retention: RCB's full list of retained and released players

Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket during IPL 2024.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have retained Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction. Virat Kohli was always going to be the first one to be retained by the franchise after the form he displayed in the previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat scored 741 runs in 15 games for RCB in the last season at an average of 61.75. His stellar run included one century and five half-centuries at a strike rate of 154.69.



RCB's list of retained players: Virat Kohli (21 crore) Yash Dayal (5 crore), Rajat Patidar (11 crore)

RCB's list of released players:

