IPL 2025 points table after MI vs KKR IPL 2025 clash: Check standings, orange and purple cap leaderboard Mumbai Indians got onboard after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in their third match of the Indian Premier League 2025. MI chased down 117 with ease after Ashwani Kumar picked up four wickets on debut. Here are the updated points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard.

Mumbai Indians handed Kolkata Knight Riders a drubbing in match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2025 at Wankhede, Mumbai, on Monday, March 31. Led by debutant Ashwani Kumar's brilliance, MI bowled Kolkata out for 116 before hunting down the total with ease in the second innings.

Ryan Rickleton's 62 off 41 balls led MI's chase as the five-time champions hunted down the score with eight wickets in hand and 43 balls to go. With this win, MI have opened their account in the tournament after losing their first two matches.

Check the latest IPL 2025 standings after MI vs KKR clash

The win saw MI lift from the 10th place to the sixth spot in the standings. While MI have gone to the sixth spot, Kolkata Knight Riders are now 10th. MI leapfrogged KKR, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 0 0 0 +2.266 2 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 0 0 +1.320 3 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 0 0 +0.963 4 Gujarat Titans 2 1 1 0 0 +0.625 5 Punjab Kings 1 1 0 0 0 +0.550 6 Mumbai Indians 3 1 2 0 0 +0.309 7 Chennai Super Kings 3 1 2 0 0 -0.771 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 0 -0.871 9 Rajasthan Royals 3 1 2 0 0 -1.112 10 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 1 2 0 0 -1.428

Orange cap leaderboard

Notably, there is no change in the orange cap leader with Nicholas Pooran still occupying the top spot with 145 runs to his name. He hit strong knocks of 70 and 75 in LSG's first two matches. Sai Sudharsan is second with 135 runs to his name, while Travis Head is third with 136 runs.

Purple cap leaderboard

Noor Ahmad is still leading the purple cap leaderboard after the first 12 matches of the tournament. He has nine wickets to his name in two matches. He took two in the clash against RR. Mitchell Starc is second after his fifer against SRH. He has eight wickets to his name.