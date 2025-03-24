IPL 2025: Noor Ahmad creates CSK record on yellow debut against Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings strangulated Mumbai Indians with their spin trio in their IPL 2025 opener at Chepauk with Noor Ahmad creating an all-time record in his first appearance in yellow. Mumbai Indians stretched the game but the Super Kings were good enough to prevail in the end.

Noor Ahmad proved why Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had their coach Stephen Fleming raise all 10 fingers to acquire the Afghan wrist-spinner ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL. Noor, who has slowly risen up the ranks for Afghanistan, Gujarat Titans in the IPL in the past and in other franchise leagues for Texas Super Kings in the MLC and Saint Lucia Kings in the CPL, has shown why he is being labelled as one of the best up and coming spinners in white-ball cricket in the world and on a helpful track at Chepauk, bowling alongside Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, it almost felt like three lions roaring at the Mumbai Indians simultaneously.

In conditions where they was help for the slower bowlers, Noor picked up big wickets of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Robin Minz and Naman Dhir to break the back of MI's middle-order. Ahmad ended up with four wickets and ended up achieving the record of best figures by a CSK spinner against their arch-rivals in the IPL. Noor broke fellow spinner Jadeja's record, who features thrice in top five on the list.

Best figures by a CSK spinner against MI in the IPL

4/18 - Noor Ahmad (Chennai, 2025)

3/20 - Ravindra Jadeja (Mumbai WS, 2023)

3/29 - Ravindra Jadeja (Mumbai WS, 2013)

3/30 - R Ashwin (Mumbai WS, 2014)

Jadeja and Ashwin bowled well too while Noor was the attacking option and played a lead role in restricting MI to just 155, that too after Deepak Chahar played a 15-ball 28* cameo.

Noor was CSK's biggest buy at the auction for Rs 10 crore and if the wickets remain anything close to how the one on Sunday played, the Men in Yellow will earn a few points in home games. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra starred with the bat with fifties to chase down the total and get first points on the board for the side.