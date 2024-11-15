IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is the youngest and oldest player?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AND PTI James Anderson and Ayush Mhatre

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction ahead of the 2025 edition is all set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah. The final shortlist of 574 players has been released even as a whopping 1574 players had registered for the event. The cash-rich league is the best platform not only for youngsters but also for the veterans to showcase their skills. Accordingly, there are several young and old players who will be part of the mega auction this time around. But who is the youngest and oldest player at the auction?

England veteran James Anderson is the oldest player at the IPL 2025 mega auction at the age of 42 years and 108 days (as of November 15). He registered for the auction after a long gap as he was only focused on playing Tests for England for the last decade. However, Anderson retired from international cricket earlier this year and is set to ply his trade at the auction and has also been shortlisted. He last played a T20 match in his career back in August 2014 and has picked up 41 wickets in 44 matches in the format so far.

Anderson has kept his base price at Rs 1.25 crore, the new base price slot introduced by the BCCI for the auction.

Who is the youngest player at the mega auction?

Ayush Mhatre of Mumbai is the youngest player at the mega auction this year at the age of 17 years and 122 days (as of November 15). He has played five first-class matches only so far in his career and has scored 321 runs at an average of 35.66 with a fifty and a hundred each to his name with 176 being his highest score. He is an opener and it was reported that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) called him for trials after he impressed MS Dhoni with his batting. Mhatre has kept his base price at Rs 30 lakh, the lowest base price slot.