IPL 2025 mega auction live: When and where to watch Indian Premier League bidding war live online and on TV?

The stage is all set in Jeddah for one of the biggest sporting events as ten Indian Premier League teams go toe-to-toe in the 2025 player auction on Sunday. The IPL 2025 mega auction is set to take place on November 24 and 25 as cricket fans around the world are set to witness a thrilling bidding war in Jeddah.

After record-breaking bidding in the 2024 auction, the 10 teams are expected to sign their desired players at any cost. All teams revealed their retained players list on October 31 and now get ready for the real battle.

Teams have shortlisted 577 players, including 210 overseason cricketers for the player auction. There are 204 slots available after teams were given a chance to retain up to 6 players before the retention day.

Last edition's title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer, the 2020 Orange Cap winner KL Rahul, and India's star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant are among 12 marquee players to go under the hammer in the first two sets on Sunday.

The Purple Cap winners Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are also available in the pool and might attract a bidding war for their signatures. Fans can catch all the action live on both TV and their favourite devices for free.

IPL 2025 mega auction live streaming and telecast details

When is the IPL 2025 mega auction?

The IPL 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and November 25.

At what time does the IPL 2025 mega auction begin?

The IPL 2025 mega auction will begin at 03:30 PM IST (1:30 PM Local Time).​

IPL 2025 mega auction venue

The two-day event will be held at the Abadi Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

Where can you watch the IPL 2025 mega auction live on TV in India?

Indian cricket fans can watch the IPL 2025 mega auction telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Where can you watch the IPL 2025 mega auction online for free in India?

India-based users can watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 mega auction online on the Jiocinema application and website for free.