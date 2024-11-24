IPL 2025 mega auction: List of players RCB bought on Day 1 of bidding war in Jeddah

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Josh Hazlewood was roped in by RCB.

The much-awaited IPL 2025 mega auction kicked off in Jeddah on Sunday, November 24, with several bigwigs entering the arena. Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL auction history after being roped in by Lucknow Super Giants for a record sum of Rs 27 crore.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a quiet initial period in the mega auction. They went behind a few players in the two marquee lists including Pant, David Miller and Yuzvendra Chahal. However, they completed their first signing after roping in Liam Livingstone for a price of Rs 8.75 crore.

Bengaluru had retained only three players - Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 Crore) and Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore) - but roped in a few star players in the auction. RCB bought wicketkeeper Phil Salt (Rs 11.50 crore) and Jitesh Sharma (Rs 11 crore), while also bringing back Australia fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood (Rs 12.50 crore).

Here is a list of players bought in by RCB on Day 1 of the mega auction.

Name of players bought by RCB on Day 1 Price (INR) Liam Livingstone 8.75 crore Phil Salt 11.50 crore Jitesh Sharma 11 crore Josh Hazlewood 12.50 crore

Salt was not retained by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2025 auction. There was a major bidding war between RCB and KKR as both the teams wanted a wicketkeeper. But RCB made the winning bid at 11.50 crore as KKR moved out. Jitesh comes into RCB from Punjab Kings, who had not retained the wicketkeeper batter. Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants were interested in getting Jitesh. RCB had made a potential winning bid of Rs 7 crore but PBKS used their Right to Match Card. RCB had the option to raise the bar from 7 crore and they raised it to 11 crore, following which the Punjab-based franchised backed away as RCB got their man.

RCB then roped in Aussie speedster Hazlewood, who had played for them in 2022 and 2023 but was not part of the 2024 season. He now returns to the franchise.