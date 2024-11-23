IPL 2025 mega auction: From timings and live streaming to purse; all you need to know about bidding war

Follow us on Image Source : IPL IPL 2025 mega auctions will take place in Jeddah.

The IPL 2025 mega auction is almost on the door as cricket fans wait in anticipation to watch their favourite stars going under the hammer. The auctions are set to take place over two days - November 24 and 25 - in Jeddah with big stars up for grabs. Ahead of the auctions, here is all you need to know about the bidding war.

When are the IPL 2025 auctions?

The mega auctions will be held over two days on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah. The auctions will begin at 1:30 PM local time which is 3:30 PM IST, right after the completion of a day of the Border-Gavaskar first Test. The bidding war will begin at 3:30 PM IST on both days.

How many players are up for grabs in the auctions?

IPL has shortlisted 574 players from the initial list of 1574 registered players. Three more have been added, which means 577 players can be up for grabs in the auctions. Out of the 577 players, 367 are Indians and 210 are overseas stars. There are a maximum number of 204 slots to be filled in all the 10 teams.

How many sets and how many marquee players?

The players are placed in a total number of 79 sets of different specialisations - capped and uncapped batters, all-rounders, wicketkeepers, fast bowlers and spinners. There are two sets of marquee players - six each in those two.

The first marquee set includes Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada and Mitchell Starc. The second marquee set has players like KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

What players have been retained and what is the purse of the teams?

The 10 IPL franchises have retained a total of 46 players between them. Each franchise was allowed to retain a maximum of six players, of which a maximum number of five could be capped and two uncapped. Here is a full list of players retained by each franchise.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma

Punjab Kings: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head

Purse remaining of each team ahead of auctions:

CSK: 55 Cr, DC: 73 Cr, KKR: 51 Cr, RCB: 83 Cr, RR: 41 Cr, LSG: 69 Cr, MI: 45 Cr, SRH: 45 Cr, GT: 69 Cr, PBKS: 110.5 Cr

What are the reserve prices for the auctions?

There are a total of eight reserve slabs for the upcoming mega auctions with Rs 2 Cr being the top bracket. The IPL has increased the minimum base price of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh for the mega auctions.

A total number of 81 players are in the Rs 2 Cr bracket, while 320 players are in the lowest bracket of Rs 30 lakhs.

When and where to watch the auctions?

Fans can watch the auction live on Star Sports Network on Television. To stream the bidding war, one can go to the JioCinema app or website.