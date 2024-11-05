IPL 2025 auction: 3 Teams that might target Rishabh Pant

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rishabh Pant

The mega auction before the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place this month. Even though the dates are not officially confirmed, the event is likely to be on November 24 and 25 and the expected venue is Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. All 10 teams announced their list of retained players on October 31 and Rishabh Pant was among a few surprising releases. Delhi Capitals parted ways with their skipper for unknown reasons and the India wicketkeeper will be one of the most sought-after players at the auction. Let us have a look at three teams that will target Pant at the auction:

1. Punjab Kings

It is most likely that Punjab Kings will be hell-bent on getting Rishabh Pant in the team. They have Rs 110.5 crore left in their purse having retained only two players - Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. Moreover, Ricky Ponting is their head coach who worked with Pant at the Delhi Capitals from 2021. In fact, apart from the 2023 edition, the Pant-Ponting combo worked as captain and coach for the Delhi franchise. There is every possibility of PBKS going after Pant right from the word go in the auction.

2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Another team that can go after Rishabh Pant is Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the team that is left with the second-highest purse - Rs 83 crore. With Dinesh Karthik stepping aside, they need a wicketkeeper and Pant is the best option available. A player like Pant can boost their batting options with Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar also present in the line-up. There could be a bidding war for Pant between RCB and PBKS and it remains to be seen if he can become the most expensive player ever in IPL.

3. Chennai Super Kings

There is a slight chance of Chennai Super Kings also going for Rishabh Pant at the auction. But they are only left with Rs 55 crore and considering that Pant will go for around Rs 18-20 crore, it looks tough for the five-time champions to acquire him. However, recently Suresh Raina stated that there is a chance of Pant donning the yellow jersey next season as he spotted the cricketer with MS Dhoni during an event. "I met MS Dhoni in Delhi, Pant was also there. I think something big is to happen. Someone will be wearing a yellow jersey soon," Raina said on Jio Cinema.