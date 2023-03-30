IPL 2023: Where to watch IPL on TV, online, Live Streaming Details in India and other countries

Follow us on Image Source : @IPL TWITTER IPL Trophy

The match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will get the 2023 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) underway on March 31. This is, in a way, a special season for franchises and fans alike with the home and away format returning for the first time since 2019. COVID-19 outbreak led to the IPL being played behind closed doors in 2020 and 2021. While the crowd returned in 2022, the matches were played only in Mumbai and Pune across four venues.

This time around, IPL will reach up to as many as 12 venues with certain teams playing a few of their home games in different city as well. Hence, the extravaganza will keep the fans busy throughout. Meanwhile, the fans will be eager to know about where and how to watch the IPL 2023 matches over the next two months.

Here are all the details about IPL 2023 where to watch:

Where to watch IPL 2023 live on TV in India?

All the matches of the IPL 2023 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India.

Where to watch IPL 2023 live streaming?

Live streaming of IPL 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema.

Where to watch IPL 2023 outside India?

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

US - Willow TV

Australia - Fox Sports

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Pakistan - Yupp TV

Middle East - Times Internet

Caribbean - Flow Sports

Canada - Willow TV

Bangladesh - Gazi TV

Afghanistan - Ariana Television Network

Nepal - Star Sports, Yupp TV

Sri Lanka - Star Sports, Yupp TV

Maldives - Star Sports, Yupp TV

Singapore - Star Hub

