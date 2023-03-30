IPL 2023: Where to watch IPL on TV, online, Live Streaming Details in India and other countries

The match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will get the 2023 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) underway on March 31. This is, in a way, a special season for franchises and fans alike with the home and away format returning for the first time since 2019. COVID-19 outbreak led to the IPL being played behind closed doors in 2020 and 2021. While the crowd returned in 2022, the matches were played only in Mumbai and Pune across four venues.
This time around, IPL will reach up to as many as 12 venues with certain teams playing a few of their home games in different city as well. Hence, the extravaganza will keep the fans busy throughout. Meanwhile, the fans will be eager to know about where and how to watch the IPL 2023 matches over the next two months.
Here are all the details about IPL 2023 where to watch:
Where to watch IPL 2023 live on TV in India?
All the matches of the IPL 2023 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India.
Where to watch IPL 2023 live streaming?
Live streaming of IPL 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema.
Where to watch IPL 2023 outside India?
UK - Sky Sports Cricket
US - Willow TV
Australia - Fox Sports
South Africa - SuperSport
New Zealand - Sky Sport
Pakistan - Yupp TV
Middle East - Times Internet
Caribbean - Flow Sports
Canada - Willow TV
Bangladesh - Gazi TV
Afghanistan - Ariana Television Network
Nepal - Star Sports, Yupp TV
Sri Lanka - Star Sports, Yupp TV
Maldives - Star Sports, Yupp TV
Singapore - Star Hub