IPL 2023: Virat Kohli creates THIS world record with his 54-run knock vs KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost the 36th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 21 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli, their skipper, tried hard with a 54-run knock but couldn't take the team home in the steep chase. However, Kohli ended up creating a world record of scoring most runs at a single venue in T20 cricket.

He became the first cricketer to amass 3000 runs at a single venue at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He has now scored 3015 runs in 92 innings at an average of 37.68 with three hundreds and 23 fifties to his name. Kohli went past Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim in this aspect who has scored 2989 runs at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Rahim has played 121 innings in T20 cricket at the venue to score those many runs at an average of 33.96 with 18 fifties.

Mahmudullah is at the third place scoring 2813 runs at the same venue as Rahim's in 130 innings at an average of 28.70 with 8 fifties to his name. Alex Hales and Tamim Iqbal complete the top five list having scored 2749 and 2706 runs at a single venue in T20 cricket.

Coming back to Virat Kohli, the man is looking in great form in IPL 2023 and has so far scored 333 runs this season. He is at the second place in the race for Orange Cap but was left disappointed after the loss against KKR. "To be honest we handed them the game. We did deserve to lose. We handed them a victory. We were certainly not up to standard. If you look at the game, we didn't capitalize our chances.

"We dropped a few chances which cost us 25-30 runs. We set up ourselves really well. We ended up hitting the fielder to balls which weren't wicket taking. It is what's on the scoreboard and how to get them. Even while chasing, despite losing wickets we were one partnership away from being in the game. We needed one partnership to get us home. We need to be switched on and not give away soft plays. We have won one and lost one on the road. It is not something that is making us nervous. We need to win some away games to be in good shape for the later stages of the tournament," Kohli said after the match.

