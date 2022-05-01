IPL 2022: SRH's Umran Malik sets new record; bowls fastest delivery of season

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Umran Malik after taking his five-wicket haul (file photo)

Umran Malik has turned into an absolute revelation for SRH as the 22-year-old set a new record for the fastest delivery of IPL 2022. In SRH's clash with CSK which was marked by MS Dhoni's return to captaincy, Malik bowled at a speed of 154 km/hr twice.

The pacer from Srinagar hit the speed during the 10th and the 19th over while bowling to Ruturaj Gaikwad and skipper Dhoni. Malik finished with figures of 4-0-48-0.

In his match against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, he bagged his first five-wicket haul in the tournament. Umran has so far bowled four of the five fastest deliveries in the 15th edition of IPL and has taken 15 wickets in nine matches.

The mantra seems to be simple for Umran. Pace, pace, and boom. He is bowling fast, attacking the stumps, and is showing much better control over his line and length.

Not many things can match the joy of watching raw pace intimidating batters on a cricket field. Malik, the young tearaway fast bowler, has been making IPL viewing an even more enjoyable experience with his raw pace that has been sending shivers down the spine of opposition batters.

After Hyderabad retained him ahead of the mega auction for Rs. 4 crores, he has been one of the breakthrough stars of the season.