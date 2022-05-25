Wednesday, May 25, 2022
     
IPL 2022: Sachin to Vaughan, cricketing world reacts to Rajat Patidar's record breaking 100 vs LSG

Rajat Patidar put on a show at the Eden Gardens as he smoked LSG bowlers all around the park on his way to a brilliant 100. 

Kartik Mehindru Written by: Kartik Mehindru
New Delhi Published on: May 25, 2022 22:32 IST
Rajat Patidar put on a show at the Eden Gardens as he smoked LSG bowlers all around the park on his way to a brilliant 100. 

Patidar came out to bat early in the innings after Faf went back for a duck. He, along with Virat stabilised the ship. Rajat was batting aggressively from the get-go. He smashed 20 runs in the final over of the Powerplay to power RCB to 52 after 6 overs. 

But, all hell broke loose when he smashed Ravi Bishnoi for 27 runs in the 16th over. He reached his century in just 49 balls and broke a plethora of records on the way. 

He eventually finished with 112, and RCB finished with 207. 

Twitter went into a frenzy after the innings. Here are some of the best reactions. 

Records made by Patidar

  • Patidar now has the highest score by an uncapped player in the history of IPL Playoffs
  1. Patidar: 112 for RCB vs LSG
  2. Manish Pandey: 94 for KKR vs PBKS in 2014
  3. Manvinder Bisla: 89 for KKR vs CSK 2012
  • Patidar now has the highest score by any RCB batsman in knockout games. The previous best was that of Chris Gayle in 2011 where is scored 89 against Mumbai Indians.
  • Patidar is now just the fifth player in the history of IPL to score a 100 in a playoffs match
  1. 2014: Sehwag's 112 vs CSK
  2. 2018: Watson's 117 vs SRH
  3. 2014: Saha's 115 vs KKR
  4. 2012: Vijay's 113 vs DC
  5. 2022: Patidar's 112 vs LSG
