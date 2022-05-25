IPL 2022: Sachin to Vaughan, cricketing world reacts to Rajat Patidar's record breaking 100 vs LSG

Rajat Patidar put on a show at the Eden Gardens as he smoked LSG bowlers all around the park on his way to a brilliant 100.
Patidar came out to bat early in the innings after Faf went back for a duck. He, along with Virat stabilised the ship. Rajat was batting aggressively from the get-go. He smashed 20 runs in the final over of the Powerplay to power RCB to 52 after 6 overs.
But, all hell broke loose when he smashed Ravi Bishnoi for 27 runs in the 16th over. He reached his century in just 49 balls and broke a plethora of records on the way.
He eventually finished with 112, and RCB finished with 207.
Twitter went into a frenzy after the innings. Here are some of the best reactions.
Records made by Patidar
- Patidar now has the highest score by an uncapped player in the history of IPL Playoffs
- Patidar: 112 for RCB vs LSG
- Manish Pandey: 94 for KKR vs PBKS in 2014
- Manvinder Bisla: 89 for KKR vs CSK 2012
- Patidar now has the highest score by any RCB batsman in knockout games. The previous best was that of Chris Gayle in 2011 where is scored 89 against Mumbai Indians.
- Patidar is now just the fifth player in the history of IPL to score a 100 in a playoffs match
- 2014: Sehwag's 112 vs CSK
- 2018: Watson's 117 vs SRH
- 2014: Saha's 115 vs KKR
- 2012: Vijay's 113 vs DC
- 2022: Patidar's 112 vs LSG