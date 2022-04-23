IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs

Follow us on Image Source : IPL RR beat DC by 15 runs to move up to the first place on the points table.

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in a controversial last over finish on April 22, Friday.

Riding on the back of Buttler's third century of the season(116), 54 from Padikkal, and Samson's quickfire 46 off 19 deliveries, RR put on a monstrous 222/2 on board.

Chasing 223, Delhi Capitals started strong, with both Warner and Shaw finding the fence at regular intervals. But after Warner got out to Prasidh Krishna, it all went downhill for DC. Although, Pant top-scored with 44, none of the batsmen looked like taking the game away from the Royals.

DC needed 36 runs from the last 2 overs. And then Prasidh Krishna bowled one of the best overs in the history of IPL. A wicket-maiden penultimate over. Fair to say, Krishna killed the chase with that over.

It all came down to 36 required of the last over. Powell, however, hit 3 sixes in a row to scare the Royals a little. The third ball of the over was waist-high, and the DC dug-out believed it was a no-ball.

The on-ground umpires didn't think so, and there was no call to even check it. It came to a point where Pant was even ready to call his batters back. At the end, it wasn't given a no-ball. Obed bowled well for his last 3 balls and took RR home.