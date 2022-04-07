Thursday, April 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 per cent of match fees for Level 1 offence, Bumrah reprimanded

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 per cent of match fees for Level 1 offence, Bumrah reprimanded

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fees for a level 1 offence during his team's IPL match against Mumbai Indians.  

PTI Reported by: PTI
Mumbai Published on: April 07, 2022 12:22 IST
Nitish Rana
Image Source : IPL

Nitish Rana punches the air after hitting the winning runs. 

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fees for a level 1 offence during his team's IPL match against Mumbai Indians.

Senior MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been let off with a reprimand for breaching the code of conduct during the same game, which KKR won by five wickets here on Wednesday.

The IPL press release, however, doesn't exactly specify the breach.

"Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during his team's match against Mumbai Indians at Pune," the media release stated.

"Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," it further stated.

In case of Bumrah, there was no financial penalty and only a warning.

"Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL' Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune. Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the BCCI stated.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee’s decision is final and binding.

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News