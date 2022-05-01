IPL 2022: Marsh walks off without nicking; Wasim Jaffer trolls him

Follow us on Image Source : IPL What made the dismissal controversial was the fact that Marsh walked off without reviewing the decision.

Mitchell Marsh walked off after being given out on a delivery bowled by Gowtham in the match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 1, Sunday.

But when the replays came up, Ultra-edge showed no bat involved as the keeper gathered the ball. What made it controversial was the fact that Marsh walked off without reviewing the decision. The DC dug-out was in visible shock when the cameras panned towards them.

Wasim Jaffer, who is quite active on social media, took a funny dig at Marsh on Twitter.

Even Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the matter.

It isn't a first time something like this has happened on a cricket field. But considering the match situation, it was a turning point for the Capitals.

Earlier, LSG won the toss, and opted to bat first. KL Rahul and Hooda struck half-centuries to power the Giants to a massive total of 195. Chasing 196, DC lost both Warner and Shaw early.

They were reeling at 13/2 after three overs. But when Pant joined Marsh in the middle, they both took the LSG bowlers by storm, and DC ended with 66/2 after six overs.

Rishabh Pant at the toss

We don't mind because we were in two minds. The wicket is looking on the slower side but this is a new wicket and no team has played on this wicket. We are always trying to improve the way we play. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but you got to take positives and move forward. We are playing with the same team. Nortje is coming off nicely after the practice, he didn't play enough cricket before coming into the tournament but he's getting there.

KL Rahul at the toss

We are going to bat first. Looks a good wicket, put some runs on the board and defend it. The last couple of games, we have defended quite well, so that gives us a bit a of confidence as a team. Try and go out there, put a par total on the board and ask our bowlers to defend it again. Mistakes do happen no matter how long you play this game. We just had a honest chat and everybody realises that we could have been a little bit more smarter. It happens under pressure, just spoke about it and guys are honest enough to accept their mistake and they've learnt from it. Hopefully we can come out here and assess the conditions really well and play smart cricket. Avesh Khan misses out and Gowtham comes in. Avesh is just coming from a small injury, didn't want to play him back-to-back. The pitch looks quite dry, they have a couple of left-handers in their team. A good match-up, we thought KG would be a good option for us.

DC playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

LSG playing 11

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi