IPL 2021 will go on as per schedule, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, with few happening in the Indian Premier League camp as well, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Sourav Ganguly, on Sunday confirmed that IPL 2021 will go on as per the decided schedule. Ganguly's comment comes hours after the Maharashtra government enforced a lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Everything will go on as per schedule," Ganguly told ANI.

Maharashtra will enter a lockdown from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am, said state Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik, a decision that was taken during a Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

"A cabinet meeting took place today and some important decisions were taken related to COVID-19. Strict rules have been made and they will be enforced from 8 pm tomorrow. The night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am. during day time, section 144 will be in force from tomorrow prohibiting more than five people to gather at one place. A decision has been taken to shut down malls, restaurants, bars. Take away services will continue. Essential services will be allowed. Government offices will open with 50 per cent capacity. Industries will continue. There is no restriction on construction work, markets," he said.

Earlier in the day, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla said that the board will get in touch with Health Ministry for COVID vaccination of all the players.

"In order to cope with this coronavirus rise, I think the only solution is to get vaccinated. BCCI is also thinking on those lines that players should be vaccinated. Nobody knows when coronavirus is going to end and you can't give a deadline that by this time frame, it will not be there so players can play easily. So, I think now will have to think over that. Vaccination should be done for the players also," Shukla told ANI.

IPL 2021 will begin from April 9 in Chennai.